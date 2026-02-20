Advisers want Trump to focus on the economy. It’s easier said than done.

Trump visited Rome, Ga., for Thursday’s speech on the economy. He used the backdrop of a company that makes steel racks to tout tariffs and talk up regulatory cuts, stock market gains and billions of pledged foreign investments in the U.S. Trump highlighted his “no tax on tips" policy and investment accounts for newborns. But he also spent some of his speech on other issues, claiming that Democrats want to cheat at elections and joking he wanted to give himself the Medal of Honor.