Affluent retirees are spending more because of rising markets
Debbie Carlson , Barrons 6 min read 26 Oct 2025, 02:21 pm IST
Summary
People born before 1965 hold nearly two-thirds of the wealth in the U.S., and stock gains are making them wealthier.
EVANSTON, Ill.— Bryan and Kay Keenan just paid $2 million for a 1,600-square-foot apartment in The Mather, a swank retirement community here. The couple travels all over the world and enjoys dining out often, yet they are wealthier than when Bryan retired five years ago.
