Africa needs American generosity

As a Catholic cardinal, I spend time with bishops, priests and ordinary families across Africa. I see their needs. I hear their hopes. On behalf of those people, I ask President Trump and his administration to reconsider aid to his friends in Africa, who have been and will continue to be important partners of the U.S. We are eager to work closely with Washington to ensure that all such aid is used well, free of the fraud and mismanagement that has occurred in the past. There is too much at stake—for Africans, for Americans and for the world.