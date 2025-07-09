Africa wants its critical minerals to yield jobs, not just dollars
Nicholas Bariyo , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 09 Jul 2025, 01:37 PM IST
Summary
More countries are imposing export restrictions to help develop their own industries.
KAMPALA, Uganda—Trump administration officials seeking deals for critical minerals in Africa are in for a surprise: Governments here are increasingly reluctant to export raw ore, betting instead they’ll keep more jobs and revenue if they insist on processing the material at home.
