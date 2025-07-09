Africa wants its critical minerals to yield jobs, not just dollars

With more export bans on the horizon, Chinese and Western companies are rushing to set up new mineral-processing plants across the continent. These new plants will test whether investors, who usually locate processors in Asia, can succeed in Africa, where skilled labor is in short supply and much of the infrastructure is creaky. Indonesia, which banned unprocessed nickel exports in 2020, has since attracted huge investments from China and now dominates global nickel production. But much of the value was captured by Chinese companies, according to Commodities Research Unit, a London-based business-intelligence firm.