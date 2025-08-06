African architects have cool designs for a warming planet

The first thing you notice, stepping from the scorching Sahelian sun into the laterite-stone dome, is how cold it is. There is no air-conditioning, just shade and natural ventilation; nor is there plaster. Diebedo Francis Kere, the architect behind the new mausoleum in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso’s capital, strives to use only what can be sourced nearby. “I’m a construction-material opportunist," he says. “I look around at what is most abundant, and how people use it, and try to do something new." The result is a building so austere, low-tech and elegant that it is like entering a temple of the ancient world.

In 2022 Mr Kere became the first black architect to win the prestigious Pritzker prize (considered architecture’s equivalent of the Nobel). He is the best known of a cohort of African architects whose ideas are at the profession’s cutting edge. In particular, they are showing how to build sustainably for a warming, changing planet; what’s more, they are doing so on the cheap. At a time when African-made music, art and TV is crossing into the global cultural mainstream, the continent’s architecture and design are becoming increasingly influential, too.

For a long time, ideas flowed the other way. Since the 1950s, many of the most important public buildings in Africa have been modernist in style and monumental in scale. The “tropical modernism" of the post-war era—a style inspired by the radical functionality of Le Corbusier, a Swiss-born architect—was a way for newly independent African states to assert themselves on the world stage, says Tosin Oshinowo, a Nigerian architect. But the architects behind these buildings, who mostly did not come from Africa, often used materials unsuited to local climates, such as concrete (which can crack and blister in humidity) and plate-glass (which can make buildings oppressively hot inside).

Shiny buildings still have appeal: some African elites “want something that they’ve seen in the global north or Dubai", says Kunle Adeyemi, another Nigerian architect. This can lead to staid uniformity at best and cheap mimicry at worst. In Ethiopia, for instance, the historic heart of Addis Ababa, the capital, is currently being demolished to make way for bland, identikit high-rises implanted from the Gulf.

Mr Kere and his peers point to another way. They draw inspiration from the immediate and familiar rather than styles and materials imported from elsewhere. The rustic appearance of the John Randle Centre (JRC), a museum which opened in Lagos last year, aims to evoke the mud rendering used for centuries by the Yoruba, one of Nigeria’s largest ethnic groups. Seun Oduwole, who designed the JRC, says too many new buildings in Lagos are “white boxes divorced from their surroundings". He aims to create edifices that are in harmony with “nature and the physical environment".

Down to earth

So, too, does Sumayya Vally, a South African architect who has drawn on the cooling systems of termite mounds in her recent designs. And Mariam Issoufou, from Niger, created an angular design for the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Centre in Liberia based on traditional palava huts, whose roofs divert the heavy rains common in the country. She was shortlisted for the prestigious Aga Khan award in 2022.

Mr Kere was influenced by Thomas Sankara, Burkina Faso’s former president, who preached national self-reliance. (The mausoleum is part of a memorial for Sankara, who was assassinated on the site in 1987.) In design terms, this means making canny choices. Mr Kere uses clay-earth bricks, which can cost between 20% and 70% less than the concrete equivalents.

These architects’ ideas are finding a wide audience. In 2023, at the previous edition of the Venice Architecture Biennale, perhaps the industry’s most important event, more than half the participants were from Africa and the diaspora. Mr Kere has taught at Harvard and Yale. “This is a unique moment," says Martino Stierli of the Museum of Modern Art in New York. “We have this incredibly exciting generation of African architects who have built locally, but are having an impact globally."

That is evident in the commissions being won by African architects. Mr Kere’s first major project in America is the Las Vegas Museum of Art, which is expected to open in 2028; it will take inspiration from the nearby Nevada desert. Ms Vally is designing a bridge in Belgium which will nod to traditional Congolese riverboats.

As urban planners contemplate the future as well as construction’s present impact on the climate, they are looking to the continent’s materials and methods. (Consider that cement manufacturing accounts for around 8% of global CO2 emissions.) Mr Adeyemi has won international recognition for his “water cities": floating settlements designed in response to land scarcity in fast-growing metropolises such as Lagos as well as rising sea levels.

Design innovations pioneered in Africa are catching on elsewhere. The “passive cooling" techniques of the kind used in the mausoleum are increasingly common in hot countries around the world. Western architects such as David Chipperfield, who won the Pritzker in 2023, are utilising the same sustainable building materials, such as rammed earth and clay. Mr Kere says such approaches were often scorned as “backwards" when he was growing up in Burkina Faso in the 1970s and 80s. Now, more than ever, they are the future.

