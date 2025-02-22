After 150 years of friendship, the US and Canada come to blows
Vipal Monga , Jeanne Whalen , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 22 Feb 2025, 06:20 PM IST
SummaryTariff threats and talk of making Canada the 51st state have unleashed rancor and instability into one of the world’s most powerful partnerships
Canadian officials used to think President Trump was joking during his first term when he mused in private meetings with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about annexing Canada. All it took was a wild hockey showdown between the two countries to show that Canada is taking the threat very seriously.
