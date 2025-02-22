After 150 years of friendship, the US and Canada come to blows

Turning Canada into “the 51st" state has been one of Trump’s most persistent, if seemingly far-fetched, talking points at the start of his second term as president. He publicly proposes removing what he calls the “artificial line" between the two countries. He’s threatened to use “economic force," including tariffs, to compel Canada to join the United States. He told Trudeau in a call earlier this month that he could erase the border by ripping up a 1908 treaty between Great Britain and the U.S. that helped set the 49th parallel as the boundary, according to people familiar with the call. He has started to refer to Trudeau as “governor."

Turning Canada into “the 51st" state has been one of Trump’s most persistent, if seemingly far-fetched, talking points at the start of his second term as president. He publicly proposes removing what he calls the “artificial line" between the two countries. He’s threatened to use “economic force," including tariffs, to compel Canada to join the United States. He told Trudeau in a call earlier this month that he could erase the border by ripping up a 1908 treaty between Great Britain and the U.S. that helped set the 49th parallel as the boundary, according to people familiar with the call. He has started to refer to Trudeau as “governor."

Canadian leaders are not amused. Trudeau convened an emergency economic summit with business and labor leaders, encouraging them to lessen their dependence on the U.S. and to remind their American customers that both economies would suffer in a prolonged battle. He went to Europe to seek support from allies and make the case that if Canada isn’t safe from Trump’s threats, nobody is.

Then the gloves literally came off. When the U.S. and Canada squared off in an international tournament in Montreal last weekend, raucous Canadian fans greeted the American national anthem with boos. The moment the puck dropped to start the game, an epic brawl broke out on the ice and the penalty boxes filled up.

“If there was any doubt about how bitter this rivalry’s becoming, it just got answered," said Chris Cuthbert, an announcer for Canada’s Sportsnet channel.

In the lead-up to an emotionally charged rematch for the tournament title on Thursday in Boston, Trump in a Truth Social post wished the American team luck and taunted the Canadian prime minister by inviting him to watch the game on television with U.S. governors gathered in Washington, D.C.

After Canada won 3-2, Trudeau used a post on X to get in the last word, for now:

“You can’t take our country—and you can’t take our game."

Commercial trucks on the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge border crossing into the U.S.

‘Clear and present danger’ It’s a stunning turn of events for two nations that have peacefully shared the world’s longest undefended border. They are major trading partners, allies in war, and signatories to the same security alliances. Auto factories on both sides of the border share parts, manufacturing and labor.

Canadians vacation in Florida and own property in Arizona. Americans are grateful for Ryan Gosling, Joni Mitchell and Canada Goose parkas. Canadian and American teams belong to one National Hockey League. Brady Tkachuk, one of the American players who brawled with Canadians on the ice Saturday night, normally plays for the Ottawa Senators.

Now the relationship may never be the same.

“We’re wrestling with a world in which America has become a clear and present danger to Canada’s sovereignty," said Gerald Butts, vice chairman of the Eurasia Group consulting firm and a former senior adviser to Trudeau. Butts said Trump made the 51st state comments a few times during his first term, but always in private.

Trump’s aggressive tone and behavior have taken many Canadians by surprise. But the issues the president says irritate him about Canada—including disputes over trade, border security and defense—have been the source of long-simmering tensions between the two countries, said former diplomats and business leaders.

There’s no indication that Trump wants to send tanks north, and Canada isn’t stationing troops at its border. But officials in Ottawa said they are bracing for a possibly lengthy campaign in which the U.S. uses economic pressure to bend Canada to Trump’s will.

Canadian leaders have threatened retaliatory tariffs, while making a diplomatic push by traveling south to meet with governors, legislators and CEOs. Earlier this month, the 13 leaders of all of Canada’s provinces and territories traveled to Washington to meet with members of Congress and Trump’s deputy chief of staff for legislative, political and public affairs, James Blair, and director of personnel, Sergio Gor.

The Canadian premiers said the meetings went well. But after it was over, Blair posted, “To be clear, we never agreed that Canada would not be the 51st state."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford wearing a “Canada is not for sale" hat, one of this winter’s most popular accessories.

Real impacts Trump’s threats have injected volatility and rancor into one of the most stable and powerful partnerships in the world. They’ve also animated an aggressively patriotic reaction that’s decidedly un-Canadian.

Liquor shops in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia boycotted American spirits. One of this winter’s most popular fashion accessories is a blue “Canada is Not for Sale" baseball cap.

Drew Dilkens, the mayor of Windsor, Ontario, just across the river from Detroit, said he would pull his city’s sponsorship of the Detroit Grand Prix when tariffs go into effect, and earlier this month ended a bus service that shuttles 40,000 Canadians into Detroit each year. Those moves, he said, are retribution for President Trump’s threats.

“We need to send a signal back," said Dilkens. “Do you expect me to just take this? No way!"

Trudeau has asked Americans to remember that Canadian soldiers died with them in France, the Korean Peninsula and Afghanistan. “We don’t want to be here, we didn’t ask for this, but we will not back down," Trudeau said during a nationally televised speech on Feb. 1, the day Trump announced he would levy across-the-board tariffs on Canada and Mexico. (Trump has since paused that plan until Mar. 4.)

“It was a defining moment," said Lana Payne, president of Unifor, a private-sector union that represents 320,000 automotive and other workers across Canada. She watched the speech in Toronto with her husband and 23-year-old daughter, to see how Canada would handle what she called an “unprovoked attack on Canada’s economy and its workers."

Even if Trump never imposes blanket tariffs, the rhetoric of the past month is already pushing Canada to rethink its dependence on the world’s largest economy, which receives more than 75% of Canada’s goods exports. “There’s no turning back at this moment," Payne said.

The threats already have had real impacts. South Shore Furniture, a manufacturer based in Quebec, laid off 115 workers in February, citing the tariff threat. South Shore gets 70% of its revenue from the U.S., but The Trump administration’s repeated threats encouraged the company’s buyers to buy more from Asian markets, which hurt business, the company said.

The chief executive of Canadian airline West Jet said the number of Canadians booking trips to the U.S. fell 25% in the first couple of weeks of February.

Hard feelings Trump began by attacking Canada for allegedly failing to prevent fentanyl and unauthorized immigrants from entering the U.S., but his critique has escalated. He claims the U.S.’s annual “subsidy" of Canada amounts to $200 billion, after accounting for a goods trade deficit that totaled $63 billion in 2024 and the money the U.S. contributes to joint defense of the countries, especially in the Arctic. Although Canada is one of NATO’s founding members, it doesn’t meet the alliance’s goal of spending at least 2% of GDP on defense, a funding gap that has long irritated the president.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Trump said Canada stole its auto industry from the U.S., and threatened to hit back with tariffs on Canadian-made vehicles, many of which are sold in the U.S. He said Canada would fail if the U.S. pulled its defense support and put tariffs on autos. “If we do that, they’re not viable as a country," Trump said on Air Force One.

“It’s frustrating," said David MacNaughton, the former Canadian ambassador to the U.S., who helped negotiate the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade pact, USMCA, during Trump’s first term. “What is it that they want? This is what has got Canadians so angry."

Canada’s right-leaning former prime minister, Stephen Harper, told an audience at a book launch in Ottawa this month that he would accept “any level of damage" to keep Canada independent. “I would be prepared to impoverish the country and not be annexed, if that was the option we’re facing," said Harper, according to people who heard his remarks.

Some Americans are also confused to find themselves in a war of words with a neighbor that has always seemed relentlessly benign and cheerful—America’s own Ned Flanders.

“You’ve got a country you’ve been best buddies with, or good buddies. Everything has been just fine. So why would you say stuff like that?" asked Heidi Alford, a librarian in Shelby, Mont., near the Canadian border.

Reports of Canadians booing the U.S. national anthem really concerned her. “I hope it doesn’t sour people, but I don’t know," she said of Trump’s threats. “I think there’s going to be some hard feelings."

The close ties have made Trump’s threats all the more hurtful, said Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources. He cheered when some of the leaders of the country’s provinces ordered their liquor stores to remove American wine and whiskey from their shelves.

The relationship, he fears, has suffered serious harm. “It’s a fundamental shock to the psyche," said Wilkinson. “It will leave a residual question in people’s minds whether in the long-term we can fully trust the U.S."

Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation employee, Justin Burkey removes U.S.-made wine from the shelves. Liquor shops in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia boycotted American spirits.

Wake-up call Canada and the U.S. have weathered past spats. When the U.S. hiked import tariffs under the 1930 Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act to protect American farmers, Canada retaliated with higher tariffs on items including eggs, causing U.S. egg exports to plummet, according to Douglas Irwin, an economics professor at Dartmouth College.

Relations warmed as the allies fought alongside each other during World War II, then deepened with a 1965 pact that removed most tariffs on the automotive trade. Tensions flared again in 1980, when angry Mainers blockaded the border with piles of rotten potatoes to protest the cheaper spuds from Canada putting them out of business. The countries signed their first comprehensive free-trade agreement in 1988, which was later expanded to include Mexico and renamed Nafta. During his first term Trump forced a renegotiation of the deal, which became USMCA.

Some Canadians see the moment as a wake-up call. Canada’s leaders have taken American largess for granted for too long and haven’t adapted to a changing world, said Jim Balsillie, the former chairman and co-CEO of Research In Motion, maker of the BlackBerry mobile phone.

“They held naive and sentimental views while the global economic order was foundationally reshaping in front of their eyes over the last two decades," he said.

Others say that Canada has left itself vulnerable to an aggressive president by neglecting to deal with irritants between the two countries.

The two countries grew closer in the 1960s when Prime Minister Lester Pearson and President Lyndon Johnson agreed to a pact, signed during a weekend at Johnson’s Texas ranch, that removed most tariffs on the automotive trade.In 1980, potato farmers in Maine blockaded the border with piles of rotten potatoes to protest the cheaper spuds from Canada putting them out of business.

“There are issues that need to be dealt with and they deserve to be dealt with," said David Cohen, who acted as the U.S.’s ambassador to Canada under Joe Biden. He questioned Trump’s tactics, but said many presidents have taken issue with Canada’s policies on defense, border enforcement, the trading of softwood lumber and market access for U.S. dairy farmers.

The head of the chamber of commerce near Plattsburgh, NY, likes the relationship as it is. This rural corner of upstate New York has purposely molded itself into Montreal’s U.S. suburb, encouraging cross-border investment and research ties that have allowed the Plattsburgh area to prosper, said Garry Douglas, head of the multicounty North Country Chamber of Commerce.

“We’ve made ourselves an economic appendage in many ways of the Quebec economy," he said.

Canadian manufacturers employ hundreds of people in the Plattsburgh area making plastics, aerospace components and other items, he said. Accountants and lawyers around Plattsburgh have a booming business assisting Canadian companies with their U.S. investments. New York state gets much of its electricity, natural gas, cement and gasoline from Canada.

“The U.S. and Canada have become a post-trade relationship that is highly integrated, making things together rather than being about the value of the boxes going back and forth," Douglas said.

Brian Guerrette, a potato farmer in Maine.

Brian Guerrette, a potato farmer in Caribou, Maine, about a dozen miles from the border, said he hasn’t heard much about fentanyl coming down from Canada. Moose are a bigger issue, Guerrette said—and too many cheap Canadian potatoes.

Trump’s talk of the 51st state, meanwhile, has unsettled some of Guerrette’s Canadian friends just over the border.

“Some people think it’s just the beginning of a takeover," he said. “They think it’s the beginning of making life miserable for them until they roll over."

The 53-year-old farmer said he wouldn’t mind a tariff or other import restrictions that protected the U.S. market. And he thinks it may be time for his friends from the north to choose. “They want to operate like a state, with basically free trade, but still be sovereign," he said. “Canada wants to operate like a state but not be a state."