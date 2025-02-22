After 3,800 days in captivity, Hamas’s longest-held hostage is set for release

Avera Mengistu, his image on a TV screen, became a symbol for Israelis of Ethiopian descent of their marginalized position in Israeli society.

At Tel Aviv’s makeshift Hostage Square, a clock counts the days, hours, minutes and seconds that Hamas has held captives since its attacks in October 2023 that sparked the war in Gaza. The ticker now reads more than 500 days but still doesn’t reflect the time that Hamas’s longest-held Israeli hostage has spent in the enclave.

Avera Mengistu, a 38-year-old Israeli of Ethiopian descent, has spent more than 3,800 days in captivity since crossing over to Gaza over a decade ago. If all goes to plan, he will be among the further six hostages Hamas is set to release under the Gaza cease-fire deal on Saturday. For Mengistu’s family and the Ethiopian community in Israel, it will mark a joyous moment of relief. But is also a bitter reminder of how their efforts to free him failed to capture the public’s attention or force the government to strike a deal for his freedom.

In the end, it took the capture of around 250 people in the Oct. 7 attacks—and the subsequent war in Gaza—to create the conditions for the return of Mengistu and another hostage, Hisham al-Sayed, 37, an Israeli Bedouin from southern Israel who also has been held for nearly a decade.

Both men suffer from mental illness, according to their families, and crossed into Gaza of their own accord but weren’t stopped by the military. They both come from disadvantaged communities, and critics of the Israeli government say that is why it didn’t reach a deal to bring them home earlier.

The plight of Mengistu, in particular, has become a symbol for Israelis of Ethiopian descent of their marginalized position in Israeli society. Many members of the community were airlifted from Ethiopia decades ago, in a series of daring operations to shield them from civil conflict in East Africa.

“He could have been brought back home much earlier," Pnina Tamano-Shata, an Israeli lawmaker of Ethiopian descent who has been in touch with the family over the years, said of Mengistu. “He was abandoned."

A spokesman for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declined to comment on why negotiations to free Mengistu and Sayed failed previously.

The pair are part of the final group of six living captives to be freed in the first phase of the cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. The current truce came together after 15 months of fighting and amid growing pressure from Israelis to free the Oct. 7 hostages.

The families of those hostages, represented by The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, became a powerful voice in Israeli society, pressuring Netanyahu to agree to a deal with Hamas. The families and their supporters set up in the Tel Aviv plaza now known as Hostage Square and plastered the faces of captives on billboards, bus shelters and walls across the country.

The Mengistu family, by contrast, spent years trying to raise awareness of his plight.

“It felt like the problem of the Ethiopians," said Rivka Sally Bayna, an Ethiopian-born Israeli who attended protests to free Mengistu over the years. “It didn’t really interest anyone."

Sally Bayna said hostage families today apologize for failing to take part in the protests to free Mengistu. Since Oct. 7, 2023, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum has lobbied for the return of Mengistu and Sayed.

Israel’s government for years held indirect talks with Hamas about freeing Mengistu, Sayed and the bodies of two soldiers killed in an earlier conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza, according to Gershon Baskin, a former Israeli hostage negotiator, who was involved in the talks.

But the Israeli government, he said, was unwilling to release from prison Palestinians serving life sentences for killing Israelis—a key Hamas demand. Israeli officials were under no pressure to free Mengistu and Sayed because the hostages weren’t from influential communities in society, according to Baskin.

The fourth of 10 children, Mengistu emigrated to Israel from Ethiopia in the early 1990s at the age of 5, settling with his family in an impoverished neighborhood in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon.

The family was part of a wave of Ethiopians who emigrated to Israel over about 10 years, with the biggest migration in 1991 during “Operation Solomon," a covert Israeli military airlift of 14,300 people. Many of those who emigrated were illiterate, from rural communities, and struggled to assimilate into Israeli society. Mengistu’s parents don’t speak Hebrew or English and his mother worked as a housecleaner.

The community has grown to 171,000 in a country of 10 million, but remains one of the poorer sections of society.

Gil Elias, 48, a family relative and longtime neighbor, said Mengistu was introverted but always friendly and smiling, and loved to ride horses. “He has a broad smile that was a bit mischievous," said Tlaynesh (Yonit) Tafere, a former neighbor who established the campaign to free Mengistu in 2015 and is close to his family.

Mengistu’s outlook changed, however, after the death of his older brother Michael, which strongly affected his mental health, according to Elias and Tafere. He began disappearing for periods and his mother alerted authorities.

The year before he entered Gaza, Mengistu spent time in psychiatric hospitals, according to Human Rights Watch, which has followed his case. As his illness progressed, Mengistu tied a piece of string around a finger on his hand, cutting blood flow until it became gangrenous and doctors had to amputate, the rights group said.

Mengistu entered Gaza on Sept. 7, 2014, after becoming angry with his mother, Agumesh Mengistu, who was later quoted in a documentary about his case as saying that she refused to give him 50 shekels, or $14 dollars, which she didn’t have.

He left the house and walked on the beach toward Hamas-ruled Gaza with a backpack carrying a calculator, a math text book and a towel. Mengistu dropped his backpack on the ground and then climbed the security fence dividing Israel and the strip, all of which was captured by surveillance cameras and later broadcast by the Israeli program, Uvda.

Immediately after Mengistu entered Gaza, Israel’s military censor issued a media gag order on the case that lasted months. The family was told by the government not to protest or make too much noise because it would hurt his prospects for release, Elias said. The Israeli censor declined to comment.

The Israeli government appeared increasingly threatening toward Mengistu’s family. In a recording leaked to Israeli media in 2015, the prime minister’s then-representative for hostages, Lior Lotan, told members of the Mengistu family in a meeting that they should avoid criticizing Israel, Netanyahu, and publicly connecting the case to the disadvantaged Ethiopian community and perceptions that it faced discrimination in wider Israeli society.

“Whoever connects Avera’s story to the relationship between the Ethiopian community and the state of Israel leaves him there for another year in Gaza," he said in the recording. Lotan declined to comment.

“It felt like we had to fight with them, as if we weren’t on the same side. It was like their goal wasn’t to bring back Avera. That’s how it felt," Tafere said of the Israeli government. “It was exhausting."

By 2017, Mengistu’s mother was at her wits end. “I want to see him alive. Even if he’s dead, I want to see his body," she told Human Rights Watch that year. “Who can I turn to? I am broken."

Hamas first released a video showing Mengistu was alive in January 2023, nine years after he was taken hostage and nine months before the group led the Oct. 7 attacks.

Meanwhile, his years in captivity have shattered Mengistu’s family, which has received little government and financial support, according to friends and relatives.

“It’s a lot of years waiting for Avera, waiting for the government to wake up and save him," said Michal Worke, an Israeli artistof Ethiopian descent, who began painting the Mengistu family in 2017 to raise awareness of his case. On Saturday, Mengistu will be met by his brother, Ilan, and sister, Alamnesh, near the Gaza border.

Tafere says she hasn’t had time to collect her thoughts in recent days as she has helped make arrangements with the family, which observes the Sabbath, to receive Mengistu.

“I will come to the hospital after the Sabbath ends," she said. “I want to hug the family and the people who were there the whole time."