After 3,800 days in captivity, Hamas’s longest-held hostage is set for release
Anat Peled , Rory Jones , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 22 Feb 2025, 01:13 PM IST
SummaryAvera Mengistu, an Ethiopian-born Israeli, was detained in 2014 after crossing into Gaza on his own.
Avera Mengistu, his image on a TV screen, became a symbol for Israelis of Ethiopian descent of their marginalized position in Israeli society.
