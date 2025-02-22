After 3,800 days in captivity, Hamas’s longest-held hostage is set for release

Avera Mengistu, a 38-year-old Israeli of Ethiopian descent, has spent more than 3,800 days in captivity since crossing over to Gaza over a decade ago. If all goes to plan, he will be among the further six hostages Hamas is set to release under the Gaza cease-fire deal on Saturday. For Mengistu’s family and the Ethiopian community in Israel, it will mark a joyous moment of relief. But is also a bitter reminder of how their efforts to free him failed to capture the public’s attention or force the government to strike a deal for his freedom.