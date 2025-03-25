After a long decline, Europe tries for a comeback
SummaryBut for all its bold talk, the Continent could easily end up remaining weak, hidebound and divided.
As metaphors go, the complete closure of Europe’s busiest airport on Friday because of a fire in a suburban electricity substation is a timely one. If you believe that the old continent is collapsing into a decrepitude of its own economic dysfunction, the symbolism of Heathrow’s shambles has strong symbolic value. It can even be made to work, with a little imagination, as a parable for Europe’s wider existential retreat: decades of environmental extremism that has battered its competitiveness, multicultural relativism that has sapped its social cohesion, official delusions about a borderless, peaceable world that have rendered it defenseless against threats, foreign and domestic. Like Heathrow on Friday, Europe is a civilization gone dark, its people grounded, the rest of the world turning around midflight and finding opportunity elsewhere.