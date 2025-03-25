After a long decline, Europe tries for a comeback

As metaphors go, the complete closure of Europe’s busiest airport on Friday because of a fire in a suburban electricity substation is a timely one. If you believe that the old continent is collapsing into a decrepitude of its own economic dysfunction, the symbolism of Heathrow’s shambles has strong symbolic value. It can even be made to work, with a little imagination, as a parable for Europe’s wider existential retreat: decades of environmental extremism that has battered its competitiveness, multicultural relativism that has sapped its social cohesion, official delusions about a borderless, peaceable world that have rendered it defenseless against threats, foreign and domestic. Like Heathrow on Friday, Europe is a civilization gone dark, its people grounded, the rest of the world turning around midflight and finding opportunity elsewhere.