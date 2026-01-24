After a week of global turmoil and talk, nothing was solved

But while market watchers tend to concentrate on foreign purchases of Treasuries as an indication of global support for Uncle Sam’s borrowing needs, the biggest international inflows of the past 12 month were into U.S. equities. Not surprisingly, the world was coming to America to participate in the artificial-intelligence boom, buying $689 billion of U.S. equities, or 44% of long-term securities purchases, in the span. Foreign purchases of corporate bonds (an increasing amount of which funds AI buildouts) accounted for a quarter of long-term securities purchases. So, AI is not only an essential factor in the stock market’s advance but also a key component in funding the U.S. current-account deficit.