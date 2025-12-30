After a year of blistering growth, AI chip makers get ready for bigger 2026

Micron, which has seen its share price rise 229% so far this year, and competitors in the memory chip space such as South Korea’s Samsung and SK Hynix, have been major beneficiaries of this supply crunch. It has allowed them to hike prices for their products and increase capital expenditures to expand manufacturing operations, but it takes time to build the massive clean rooms and fabrication plants required to expand capacity enough to meet the big chip companies’ needs.