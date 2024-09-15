After a year without fresh food, a sudden reprieve in Gaza: Apples | Mint

After a year without fresh food, a sudden reprieve in Gaza: Apples
Abeer Ayyoub , Omar Abdel-Baqui , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 15 Sep 2024, 04:14 PM IST
SummaryA rare delivery to the enclave’s north caused some there to celebrate, reflecting a hunger crisis that is far from over.
Most people take access to fresh food for granted. Not so for Haytham Dalou’s children, who have been eating canned food for nearly a year.
