After a year without fresh food, a sudden reprieve in Gaza: Apples

Efforts to bring in supplies through routes other than Rafah have frequently failed or have been insufficient, according to aid groups. Costly humanitarian airdrop missions from the U.S. and its Arab and European allies have barely made a dent in Gaza’s starvation crisis. A $230 million U.S. project that built a pier meant to facilitate aid flow into Gaza was permanently dismantled in July following a series of problems. Aid deliveries have also been complicated by a number of deadly incidents, including an Israeli airstrike on a World Central Kitchen convoy that killed seven aid workers in April.