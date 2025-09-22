After Charlie Kirk’s murder, young conservatives are hoping for a religious revival

Linda Kessel was afraid to go to the stadium. On September 21st the home of the Arizona Cardinals, an American football team, was transformed into a memorial for Charlie Kirk, a conservative provocateur who was assassinated nearly two weeks ago at a college campus in Utah. Tens of thousands of mourners wearing MAGA hats, cowboy couture and red, white and blue streamed into the venue. The event was equal parts memorial, megachurch service and political rally. Yet Ms Kissel was uneasy. She worried that the stadium would become a target for yet another attack. “I feel like we’re so divided,” she says. “I want us to be the re-United States of America.”

Donald Trump had other plans. Over the course of the afternoon the president and the Republican Party’s top leaders argued that Kirk had been martyred, and that his “sacrifice” would only bolster their political and spiritual movement. They used the language of war—of armies, armour and soldiers—to describe Kirk’s mission to organise young conservatives and his desire to debate any opponent who would have him. Turning Point USA was not just the name of Kirk’s political organisation, but an allusion to the moment following his murder when Western civilisation would correct its course. In death, said Mr Trump, “our greatest evangelist for American liberty became immortal.”

The memorial offered hints of how Kirk’s killing will continue to reverberate through American politics. The sombre occasion could not keep Mr Trump from using the platform to needle his adversaries. “He did not hate his opponents. He wanted the best for them. That’s where I disagree with Charlie,” the president told the crowd. “I hate my opponent.” He giggled and the crowd laughed, perhaps grateful for the president’s standup comedy routine after nearly five hours of speeches.

Part of Mr Trump’s political genius is his ability to play the insurgent smashing a corrupt establishment, even while Republicans control Congress and the presidency. He was upbeat, despite speaking at a kind of funeral, because it allowed him to keep doing his favourite thing: campaigning. He ad-libbed about sending troops to Chicago, letting the Department of Justice loose on leftwing groups, and the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show (“no talent and no ratings”). “We had a country that was dead one year ago,” he crowed, “and now we have the hottest country in the world!”

Perhaps more striking than the president’s rally speech at a memorial for a murdered man was the total entwinement of evangelicalism and Republican politics. This is not a new trend: evangelicals are more reliably Republican than any other religious group, according to Pew Research Centre. But in this administration they have become more visible at the highest levels of government. “This is not a political war, it’s not even a cultural war,” said Pete Hegseth, the defence (or war) secretary. “It’s a spiritual war.” The enemies in this war were nearly always amorphous: they, them, the wicked, the evil. The antidote, nearly every speaker suggested, is a coming religious revival. Spreading the Gospel was in the air. Between speakers attendees swayed—eyes closed and arms raised in praise—to Christian rock songs. Julie Fallon, of north-west Phoenix, urged your correspondent to find Jesus.

At the forefront of this spiritual movement is Erika Kirk, who will lead Turning Point USA following her husband’s death. Her speech was more religious than political, and more spellbinding than any other. She spoke of forgiveness for Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old charged with Kirk’s murder. Her ability to captivate the audience while visibly grieving suggests the organisation’s standing as a political juggernaut is secure. Indeed, the group is wasting no time. As people streamed out of the stadium they were accosted by Turning Point volunteers with clipboards. They had one question: “Are you registered to vote?”