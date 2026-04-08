TEL AVIV—The cabin doors had just sealed shut on a recent Tel Aviv flight bound for Athens when a chorus of alerts went off on passengers’ phones—an early warning that missiles were on the way.
After five weeks of airstrikes, travellers are adapting to flying in wartime
SummaryTakeoff is among the most dangerous moments as missile alerts force passengers to sit tight.
TEL AVIV—The cabin doors had just sealed shut on a recent Tel Aviv flight bound for Athens when a chorus of alerts went off on passengers’ phones—an early warning that missiles were on the way.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More