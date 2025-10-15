After Israeli withdrawal, Hamas launches violent crackdown on rivals in Gaza
Benoit Faucon , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 15 Oct 2025, 06:57 am IST
Summary
Firefights and public executions have spread fear and raised concerns about a spiral of internecine violence. “I could hear gunfire all around.”
A U.S.-brokered cease-fire has hit pause on the war between Hamas and Israel. In its place, a fight between Hamas and other armed Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip is now under way.
