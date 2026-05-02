The Federal Reserve’s internal debate over interest rates has turned a corner. Officials are no longer arguing about when to resume cutting. Instead, they are starting to talk about the conditions that would warrant a hike.
After months of debating rate cuts, Fed shifts toward mapping out hikes
SummaryThree regional bank presidents opposed signaling rate cuts—guidance outgoing Chair Jerome Powell offered little reason to keep.
The Federal Reserve’s internal debate over interest rates has turned a corner. Officials are no longer arguing about when to resume cutting. Instead, they are starting to talk about the conditions that would warrant a hike.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More