After pressuring Ukraine for peace deal, Trump finally sees an obstacle in Russia
SummaryPresident Trump’s inability to halt the war in Ukraine after promising to do so quickly has left him increasingly frustrated. The question now is whether he is willing to press Moscow for concessions to get a deal.
WASHINGTON—President Trump’s latest plea to Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt its attacks on Ukraine highlights the risky premise he made in his quest for a quick end to the war—namely, that the Kremlin wants peace.
