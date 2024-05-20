After Raisi’s death, Iran wrestles with two succession challenges
Sune Engel Rasmussen , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 20 May 2024, 08:34 PM IST
SummaryEbrahim Raisi’s death in a helicopter crash has dealt a blow to the country’s politics and raises questions regarding the succession of not just the presidency, but also the most powerful position in the country.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s death has dealt an unsettling blow to the country’s politics and raises questions regarding the succession of not just the presidency, but also the most powerful position in the country—that of supreme leader.
