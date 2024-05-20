After Raisi’s death, Iran wrestles with two succession challenges

Arafi, another often-mentioned potential successor to Khamenei, is less publicly known but has held several prestigious religious positions since the early 2000s. After being hand-picked by Khamenei to head the Al-Mustafa International University, the main institution used by Iran to spread Shiite teachings across the world, Arafi became the Friday prayer leader in the religious center of Qom. He is now the director of all Islamic seminaries in Iran, one of the most influential religious roles in the country.