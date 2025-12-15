After the Bondi massacre, Australia faces hard questions about extremism
An antisemitic attack sets the stage for debates over gun laws and security
MORE THAN a thousand people gathered at Bondi Beach in Sydney on December 14th, the first night of Hannukah, to watch the lighting of a menorah. Children wearing face paint crowded a petting zoo. Families held balloons and bubble wands. Yet as the sun began to dip, at least two men dressed in black and wielding long-barrelled firearms shot into the crowd from positions just outside the beach-side park where the event was taking place. They murdered at least 11 people and injured 29 others, including two police officers.