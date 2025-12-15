After the Bondi massacre, Australia faces hard questions about extremism

In February Mike Burgess, the boss of Australia’s domestic intelligence service, said fighting antisemitism had become his agency’s top priority because of the “threats to life...we’re seeing play out in this country". On December 14th he told reporters that one of the alleged attackers at Bondi was known to the service (though the identities of the gunmen had not yet been confirmed by police as this article was published). He added, “Obviously we need to look into what happened." Muslim groups condemned the terrorist attack. “These acts of violence and crimes have no place in our society," the Australian National Imams Council said in a statement. “Those responsible must be held fully accountable and face the full force of the law."