After the decapitation of Hizbullah, Iran could race for a nuclear bomb

Many others are horrified by these arguments. Scott Sagan, another political scientist, has offered two counter-arguments. One is the risk that nuclear material might be stolen or sold to terrorists, either by rogue members of the regime or with its blessing. The second is that the weapons might serve as a “nuclear shield", which would allow Iran to become more aggressive, safe in the knowledge that it could not be attacked in response. That is just what happened with Pakistan, Mr Sagan has argued: the country’s armed forces allowed paramilitary groups and disguised troops to encroach on Indian-controlled territory in 1999, in part because Pakistan’s acquisition of nuclear weapons the year before had made its top brass more confident. Similarly North Korea, having conducted its first nuclear test in 2006, torpedoed a South Korean ship in 2010.