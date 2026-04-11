Skyrocketing gas prices cemented Eric Janney’s decision in March to go electric for good.
After the great EV slowdown, high gas prices are tempting Americans back
SummarySales of electric vehicles plunged after the president ended a $7,500 tax credit, but high gas prices just helped drive a 12% jump in used EV sales.
Skyrocketing gas prices cemented Eric Janney’s decision in March to go electric for good.
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