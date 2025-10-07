After two years of war, Israel is stronger—and more isolated—than ever
Yaroslav Trofimov , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 07 Oct 2025, 06:47 am IST
Summary
The war in Gaza has spurred a global backlash that threatens Israel’s long-term prospects.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Two years after deadly Hamas attacks triggered wars across the Middle East, negotiators are gathering in Egypt to try to end the bloodshed with a hostage deal and an Israeli pullback from the devastated Gaza Strip.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story