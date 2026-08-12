AI agents lie, cheat and steal. That is putting off users

The frailties have given rise to another group within the cohort attracting VC interest: those promising to strengthen the “trust layer” of agentic AI. One is Cyera, whose valuation has quadrupled to $12bn in 18 months. It says a lack of trust has “stalled” AI adoption recently, and provides services to prevent data leaks and unauthorised tool use. Another is Scaled Cognition, co-founded by Dan Klein, a Berkeley professor, that recently raised $100m in VC backing. It promises to reduce what Mr Klein calls the “invisible errors” produced by AI—those that are plausible enough to be missed and compound as agents perform longer tasks—by incorporating guaranteed reliability into the training of its models. Other startups specialise in creating evaluations to measure agents’ effectiveness, agent identities to determine where liability lies if they go rogue and control systems with a kill switch.