AI, bond yields, cyber top IMF risks to global financial markets

The International Monetary Fund warned countries not to become complacent about their growing economies, noting rising risks to global financial markets from a bust in the artificial-intelligence market trade, rising sovereign bond yields and cyberattacks and underlying vulnerabilities in the financial system.
As policymakers meet in Bangkok for the IMF’s annual meeting, economists highlighted vulnerabilities underneath what has been resilience in most asset markets over the past year and advised policymakers to bolster their cyber defenses and to limit fiscal deficits so that governments can make good on their financial obligations.