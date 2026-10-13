AI, bond yields, cyber top IMF risks to global financial markets

“This increases the risk that at a time of stress, they could face sudden liquidity needs through margin calls and could react in similar ways—for example by selling the same assets—amplifying market moves,” the duo cautions. “Some of these institutions also hold illiquid private credit, another potential amplification channel. At the same time, as borrowers have become more leveraged, some direct lending funds have committed to provide funding on demand. If financial conditions tighten, borrowers could draw on those facilities just as the funds that provide them could be facing their own liquidity pressures.”