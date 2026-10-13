AI, bond yields, cyber top IMF risks to global financial markets

The International Monetary Fund warned countries not to become complacent about their growing economies, noting rising risks to global financial markets from a bust in the artificial-intelligence market trade, rising sovereign bond yields and cyberattacks and underlying vulnerabilities in the financial system.
The International Monetary Fund warned countries not to become complacent about their growing economies, noting rising risks to global financial markets from a bust in the artificial-intelligence market trade, rising sovereign bond yields and cyberattacks and underlying vulnerabilities in the financial system.
As policymakers meet in Bangkok for the IMF’s annual meeting, economists highlighted vulnerabilities underneath what has been resilience in most asset markets over the past year and advised policymakers to bolster their cyber defenses and to limit fiscal deficits so that governments can make good on their financial obligations.
As policymakers meet in Bangkok for the IMF’s annual meeting, economists highlighted vulnerabilities underneath what has been resilience in most asset markets over the past year and advised policymakers to bolster their cyber defenses and to limit fiscal deficits so that governments can make good on their financial obligations.
Even amid a series of shocks to the world economy from war, trade friction and a bond rout in France, investors have taken comfort in the relative health of global banks. But IMF economists Athanasios Vamvakidis and Jason Wu note that while the core of the financial system is resilient overall, there are weak links.
More than a fifth of global banking assets are likely to emerge with post-stress capital ratios that fall under regulatory limits for capital reserves—up 18% from a year ago, the duo write.
Plus, the links between the banks and nonbank financial intermediaries—like pensions and insurers—are growing, such as through increased use of direct lending. Pension funds and insurers have also increased allocations to illiquid assets and derivatives and are relying often on the same asset managers.
“This increases the risk that at a time of stress, they could face sudden liquidity needs through margin calls and could react in similar ways—for example by selling the same assets—amplifying market moves,” the duo cautions. “Some of these institutions also hold illiquid private credit, another potential amplification channel. At the same time, as borrowers have become more leveraged, some direct lending funds have committed to provide funding on demand. If financial conditions tighten, borrowers could draw on those facilities just as the funds that provide them could be facing their own liquidity pressures.”
Recent global shocks, like the war in Iran and trade battles, have also diminished buffers to handle the potential fallout from higher interest rates or cyberattacks, which the IMF sees as a major risk. The International Monetary Fund also sees rising risks of AI investment and profitability not meeting expectations.
The IMF highlighted concerns about the so-called AI trade, noting about $300 billion in equity investments and $650 billion in debt in exchange for $1.4 trillion in future revenue commitments in more than a dozen deals that they reviewed since 2023. “Circular financing arrangements in the AI sector, involving equity and debt flows between AI firms, suggest that stress at key companies receiving investment could lower revenue forecasts and investment valuations, which in turn would weaken the value of the accumulated debt in those deals,” the two IMF economists write.
This comes against a backdrop of rising sovereign debt yields and as cybersecurity emerges as a growing risk. For example, the economists note, software providers had almost no time to deal with the vulnerabilities in more than 70% of reported cases year to date before attackers were able to capitalize on security flaws.
Saddled with high government debt, re-emerging inflation pressures and higher borrowing costs, policymakers have less room to maneuver in the event of a shock. IMF economists are advising policymakers prioritize getting debt onto a sustainable path, bolstering cyber defense capabilities and limiting leverage and equity mismatches in AI, private credit and other nonbank areas.
Write to Reshma Kapadia at reshma.kapadia@barrons.com