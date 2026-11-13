AI bots are using credit cards. Banks are racing to keep up.

Sudden advancements by artificial intelligence bots are opening new fronts in the battles over who will control the future of consumer payments.
Meta’s Muse, Instinct and other personal AI assistants have been empowered in recent weeks to make purchases on behalf of cardholders, marking new steps toward a potential future where consumers no longer need to initiate a purchase or press “buy” at checkout. That is generating buzz and excitement about AI bots’ ability to create a new world order in payments.