AI can’t predict the impact of tariffs—but iIt will try
Belle Lin , Isabelle Bousquette , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 16 Apr 2025, 08:06 AM IST
SummaryCompanies are looking to technology to help navigate supply-chain uncertainty.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
AI can help businesses analyze supply-chain data and make decisions more quickly, technology providers say.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less