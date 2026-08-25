AI can’t solve retirement anxiety. That’s a job for financial advisors.

The immediate task at hand for all advisors: get curious. Lean in. Ask your clients what they have been asking their favorite AI model. Don’t police it—use it. Their prompts are a map of their worries and what matters to them, and every question they took to AI in the middle of the night is an invitation to a conversation they didn’t know how to start with you. A client who shows up holding three conflicting AI strategies is an invitation for you to show your true value, as a human.