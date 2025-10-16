AI data centres, desperate for electricity, are building their own power plants
Jennifer Hiller , The Wall Street Journal 12 min read 16 Oct 2025, 07:01 am IST
Summary
Utilities are pushing to increase supply, but meeting the surge in demand won’t be easy or fast. Tech companies aren’t waiting around.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Tech companies in the AI race need power, and lots of it. They aren’t waiting around for the archaic U.S. power grid to catch up.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story