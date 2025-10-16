AI data centres, desperate for electricity, are building their own power plants

In San Jose, Calif., at a data center tucked between a Costco and a highway, Equinix produces its own power using fuel cells, which convert natural gas into electricity, and some solar panels. The site, a short drive from the headquarters of many of the tech companies propelling the AI boom, is one of 19 run by Equinix in the U.S. that rely, at least to some degree, on on-site power generation. More sites powered by fuel cells are coming.