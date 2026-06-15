WASHINGTON—Political campaigns are employing artificial intelligence in a range of campaign ads to elevate candidates and attack opponents, fueling concerns that the wave of fake content will undermine the midterm elections.
AI deepfakes are getting weirder and harder to spot in the midterms
SummaryA wave of fake videos and ads is fueling worries about misinformation.
WASHINGTON—Political campaigns are employing artificial intelligence in a range of campaign ads to elevate candidates and attack opponents, fueling concerns that the wave of fake content will undermine the midterm elections.
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