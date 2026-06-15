AI deepfakes are getting weirder and harder to spot in the midterms

WASHINGTON—Political campaigns are employing artificial intelligence in a range of campaign ads to elevate candidates and attack opponents, fueling concerns that the wave of fake content will undermine the midterm elections.
WASHINGTON—Political campaigns are employing artificial intelligence in a range of campaign ads to elevate candidates and attack opponents, fueling concerns that the wave of fake content will undermine the midterm elections.
In recent weeks, one video portrayed Texas Senate candidate James Talarico singing a rendition of “My Favorite Things” praising transgender children, while another showed Mike Rogers, a Michigan Senate hopeful, as a Hulk-like figure rescuing people from a collapsing building. There also was a viral video of Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt as Batman saving the city from an incumbent depicted as the Joker.
In recent weeks, one video portrayed Texas Senate candidate James Talarico singing a rendition of “My Favorite Things” praising transgender children, while another showed Mike Rogers, a Michigan Senate hopeful, as a Hulk-like figure rescuing people from a collapsing building. There also was a viral video of Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt as Batman saving the city from an incumbent depicted as the Joker.
The improvement in free AI tools has fueled an explosion of such content, worrying election analysts and politicians on the receiving end of the deepfakes who say that many voters can’t tell that some of the more lifelike videos are imitations.
The number of deepfakes shared on social media has grown exponentially from about 500,000 in 2023 to some eight million last year, according to cybersecurity firm DeepStrike. About 85% of Americans say political content created by AI will spread misleading information about the midterms, according to a poll from NPR, PBS News and Marist University.
OpenAI recently said it would work with the Associated Press and nonprofit Democracy Works to provide users accurate election information. Recent AI models that are capable of carrying out cyberattacks have fueled new concerns for the company and other tech firms. “What’s in production right now is already scary enough for a lot of election-related misinformation,” said Andrew Jones, chief product officer of cybersecurity firm Adaptive Security.
Researchers tracking AI-generated ads say Republicans are using them more frequently, with President Trump being one of the most prolific posters of AI-generated content. Some of the posts depict Trump as a Christ-like figure and showed former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama as apes, fueling backlash. Trump later took down the video with the Obamas.
Top Democrats including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a 2028 presidential hopeful, are also using the technology.
“Through engaging posts and banger memes, we are successfully communicating the President’s extremely popular agenda,” White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said. “There’s a reason so many people try to copy our style—our message resonates.”
In Texas, a political group aligned with Trump recently purchased the ad that portrays Talarico, a Democrat, in a dress and apron similar to the costume worn by Julie Andrews in “The Sound of Music” singing about transgender children.
The National Republican Senatorial Committee, the congressional group that works to elect Senate Republicans, previously targeted Talarico with an ad showing an AI-generated version of the candidate reading provocative old social-media posts from his past. When the fake Talarico says certain phrases like “white men” and “pronouns,” a deep voice repeats them for emphasis.
The video includes a small disclaimer in the corner saying it was AI generated.
The NRSC also sponsored a similar video taking aim at embattled Senate candidate Graham Platner in which the Maine Democrat is portrayed reading controversial old Reddit posts, with a disclaimer saying it is a dramatic reading.
“If Graham Platner didn’t want rural Mainers to know he called them racist and stupid, and James Talarico didn’t want white men to know he called them the ‘greatest domestic terrorist threat in our country,’ they shouldn’t have said it,” said Bernadette Breslin, an NRSC spokeswoman.
Ahead of Tuesday’s runoff in the Alabama Republican primary for lieutenant governor, Wes Allen put out a video with an animated raccoon making several allegations, including that it lived with his opponent, John Wahl, and slept in the same bed. The video was based on a public Instagram page connected to Wahl that showed a raccoon inside a house and on a bed, an Allen campaign spokeswoman said.
Wahl said the raccoon was his fiancée’s before they started dating and that he has never owned a raccoon, claiming Allen’s campaign has “gone off the rails.”
“This is one of the concerns with AI because it makes it easier for political candidates to lie and spread false information,” he said.
Rogers, the GOP Senate candidate in Michigan, went viral recently when a photo was posted on X depicting him with muscles bulging out of his shirt at a parade.
The photo, which included a label saying it was made with AI, spawned more AI-generated images and videos of a buff Rogers and other politicians with enlarged muscles.
The approach was reminiscent of the one with Pratt, a former reality-television star who was portrayed as Batman in a video last month that showed Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass as the Joker. Pratt recently failed to advance to a runoff to take on Bass.
Write to Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com