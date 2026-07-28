AI fears just raised the stakes in a critical week for stock markets

Whatever you do this morning, don’t look at the KOSPI Index.
South Korea’s blue-chip index, the world’s hottest stock market over the past year, is rattling Wall Street nerves again with a sharp overnight tech selloff. It suggests mounting concerns for the market’s biggest driver heading into a crucial stretch of the second-quarter earnings season.
The KOSPI fell the most since early spring, dragging the benchmark to its worst monthly performance since the Asian financial crisis of 1997, on reports of a China-based firm ramping production of a high-end chipmaking machine.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 also slumped—taking it deeper into correction territory and now marked 13.8% south of its late June levels—on concerns tied to valuations, debt, and circular financing in the global tech sector.