AI fears just raised the stakes in a critical week for stock markets

The Panama Canal authority has warned that the chances of an El Niño system, which can cause severe drought and other extreme weather, had risen to 81% from 25%. Capacity in the canal linking the Caribbean Sea to the Pacific Ocean is 34 vessels a day, from 36 previously.But more severe restrictions could be coming, given the history of how an El Niño affects the Panama Canal. The last time one hit in 2023 and 2024, transports were sometimes cut in half to 18 a day—and this one could be more extreme.The canal is sensitive to droughts because it is fed by freshwater lakes whose levels vary depending on rainfall. Navigating the canal during severe droughts with lower water levels becomes much trickier, and the authority limits how many ships can pass.About 12% of U.S. goods traverse the Panama Canal by volume, according to the United Nations. When transit routes are squeezed, consumers often have to pay the higher costs, or wait much longer for products.