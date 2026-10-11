AI has a god problem stretching from the Vatican to the Baptist Pulpit

The theme of a higher power creating AI in its own image only for it to rebel against its creator is a familiar one to those who study the Bible. The idea that people in AI labs think they have a power akin to God to create a new kind of consciousness is unsettling, if not blasphemous, to some. And, for others, there is a certain hubris seen in tech leaders chasing a technology that on one hand promises to make them incredibly wealthy while also suggesting it is only safe within their control.