AI has a god problem stretching from the Vatican to the Baptist Pulpit

Pastor Joseph Hutchinson began a recent Sunday sermon by pointing to the Book of Revelation, the final part of the New Testament best known for apocalyptic prophecy. And he quickly argued for how artificial intelligence will fit into end times.
“AI wants to be God,” the pastor warned those at Gospel Light Baptist Church in Orangeburg, S.C.
The sermon, the 74-year-old later told me, was inspired by the questions he was getting from the congregation, which numbers around 150. In his roughly 50 years preaching, Hutchinson says the anxiety he is hearing about AI outranks everything. Wars. Economy.