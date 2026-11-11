AI has proved that a theory underpinning fundamental physics is trustworthy

The committee which OpenAI convened has confirmed that, in their judgment, the model has successfully cleared the first of those hurdles. To do so, the physicists checked that the AI’s Lean formalisation, computer code confirming the proof’s internal logic, corresponded to the problem at hand. Although the committee has published the formalisation, which runs to around 1m lines of computer code, the AI’s 1,147-page “natural language” proof—which, the committee members said, “we do not claim to fully understand”—has not yet been shared. No reason for this secrecy has yet been given.