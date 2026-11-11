AI has proved that a theory underpinning fundamental physics is trustworthy

ON OCTOBER 26TH OpenAI, an artificial-intelligence lab, announced that one of its unreleased models had taken a significant step towards solving one of the open Millennium Prize problems, some of the biggest challenges in maths. Known as the Yang-Mills existence and mass gap problem, it is closely related to models of the subatomic world routinely used by quantum physicists. Those eager to see the proof have had to wait while a committee of five external physicists assessed its validity. On November 10th they declared themselves satisfied.