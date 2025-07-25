AI investment is already huge. Google, Trump show much more is coming.
Summary
Google will spend $85 billion on artificial-intelligence projects this year. Its rivals are likely to spend more.
Alphabet. Google’s parent company, is spending big to protect its search and advertising business as AI becomes more popular.
