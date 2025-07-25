AI investment is already huge. Google, Trump show much more is coming.

Given the amount of money that is expected to be spent over the back half of the decade, that could provide a tremendous boost to the balance sheets of tech, energy, and infrastructure companies. A recent McKinsey report pegged the collective outlay needed to meet AI demand at around $7 trillion by 2030. That would equate to around 21% of U.S. gross domestic product if the economy grows 1.8% each year for the next five years.