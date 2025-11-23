AI investors want more making it and less faking it
Summary
The artificial-intelligence industry took Silicon Valley’s hustle mentality to an extreme—and investors are catching on.
Silicon Valley’s startup model encourages “a fake it until you make it" strategy: Pretend to be successful to attract the coders, venture capitalists and customers that bring actual success.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story