AI investors want more making it and less faking it

Second, Nvidia’s better-than-expected results were hailed by many investors and commentators as proof that there isn’t an AI bubble, and the stock jumped more than 5% on Thursday morning, while smaller AI-related stocks soared. It only took until that afternoon for people to realize that the argument was daft. Sure, Nvidia is selling a lot of chips—but that’s an essential part of the infrastructure spending in the faking it stage, and if there’s a bubble, this is exactly what you should expect. The stock closed down, with a huge price swing not seen since the April tariff selloff.