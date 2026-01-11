They have a strong incentive to do so, as memory stocks have become a hot commodity on Wall Street. Micron, Seagate and Western Digital saw their stock prices more than double in 2025 and were the biggest gainers on the S&P 500 for the year. Flash memory maker Sandisk has soared 10-fold since spinning off from Western Digital in February. SK Hynix, the South Korean chip maker that is focused exclusively on memory, is up 88% in just the past three months.