AI is changing religion and religions are trying to change AI

As it stands, though, it is hard to interpret the inner workings of most frontier models, in part because of the intricacy of the maths involved. Instead, lots of believers have created bespoke religious chatbots, from GitaGPT to Salaam World, to help users grapple with life’s thorny questions. Some governments, too, are developing their own models with religious values embedded from the outset. Qatar is backing Fanar, an Arabic-first family of models designed to reflect Islamic values and answer questions about the faith. Taiwan’s government has convened “alignment assemblies” since 2023, in which citizens deliberate how AI should behave; conclusions from these have been used to shape locally developed models, including ones that reflect communities’ spiritual beliefs. Ms Tang argues that people should be empowered to “customise the models they already use”, as well as having access to smaller models. This would, she thinks, prevent a “flattening” of beliefs that mainstream models could otherwise bring.