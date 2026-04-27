AI-is-confronting-a-supply-chain-crunch

Ivan Chiam of SemiAnalysis, a research firm, points out that there are not enough chips to fill the data centres now being built. Consider the graphics-processing units (GPUs) designed by Nvidia, which provide more than two-thirds of the world’s AI computing power. The price to rent one of its H100 GPUs, launched in 2022, has soared by around 30% since November, as customers unable to get their hands on newer models have looked to older generations. Competing AI processors are also getting more difficult to obtain. In April Andy Jassy, Amazon’s boss, said that his company had nearly sold out access to its Trainium2 AI chips. A significant chunk of the capacity of Trainium4, due next year, “has already been reserved”.