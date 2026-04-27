AI-is-confronting-a-supply-chain-crunch

As demand for AI soars, the industry behind it is struggling to keep up. In March Anthropic, an AI lab whose models are popular with businesses, began throttling access to its tools at busy times, and has since been altering its subscription plans seemingly in a bid to curb usage. In April its service has experienced outages averaging around 30 minutes per day. And it is not alone. In March OpenAI, a rival, abruptly shut Sora, its video-generation tool, to redirect scarce computing power toward more lucrative uses. On April 20th GitHub, a coding-collaboration site owned by Microsoft, stopped accepting new subscriptions for its programming bot.